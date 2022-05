(Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) - CHANGZHOU, China, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/has once again been placed as a "Top" 2022 among global PV module manufacturers by PV Evolution Labs (), a world-renowned third-partying laboratory, after months of rigorousing. This is therecognition in a row, makingthecompany with the most. It highlights's commitment toquality consistency, highand outstanding safety of itspublished byshow that the ultra-high ...

Bifacial: The new champion of utility - scale systems Visitors will find the complete range ofdual - glass bifacial modules from 550W toon display, the new standard for reliability and ...... "Taking the ultra - high power module based on PERC technology as an example, according to the previous Fraunhofer ISE study made in Germany, the system value of the G12 210mmmono - ... Trina Solar ha lanciato un modulo da 670 W Trina Solar has once again been recognised as a “Top Performer” in the 2022 edition of the Module Reliability Scorecard published by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL). This is the eighth consecutive year that ...Test results published by PVEL show that the ultra-high power 210mm Vertex modules, 670W in particular, have achieved the best performance in the Product Qualification Program (PQP) test sequences.