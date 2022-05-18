Vertex 670W modules achieve excellent results in the PVEL reliability test, Trina Solar wins its eighth consecutive "Top Performer" (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) - CHANGZHOU, China, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Trina Solar has once again been placed as a "Top Performer" 2022 among global PV module manufacturers by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), a world-renowned third-party reliability testing laboratory, after months of rigorous testing. This is the eighth recognition in a row, making Trina Solar the Solar company with the most wins. It highlights Trina Solar's commitment to excellent quality consistency, high reliability and outstanding safety of its modules. test results published by PVEL show that the ultra-high
Intersolar Europe 2022: Trina Solar to present global launches of smart solar PV products and solutionsBifacial: The new champion of utility - scale systems Visitors will find the complete range of Vertex dual - glass bifacial modules from 550W to 670W on display, the new standard for reliability
"Taking the ultra - high power module based on PERC technology as an example, according to the previous Fraunhofer ISE study made in Germany, the system value of the G12 210mm Vertex 670W mono -
Trina Solar wins eighth consecutive "Top Performer"award, with Vertex 670W modules achieving excellent results in PVEL reliability testingTrina Solar has once again been recognised as a "Top Performer" in the 2022 edition of the Module Reliability Scorecard published by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL). This is the eighth consecutive year
Vertex 670W modules achieve excellent results in the PVEL reliability test, Trina Solar wins its eighth consecutive "Top Performer"Test results published by PVEL show that the ultra-high power 210mm Vertex modules, 670W in particular, have achieved the best performance in the Product Qualification Program (PQP) test sequences.
