Absen reaches an historic milestone of signing 1000 global channel partners (Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
global LED solutions manufacturer Absen, has announced that an historic milestone has been reached. The expansion plan for Absen's global partnership network has been a success and has reached the 1000 channel partner mark. The valued partnership network is a keystone of Absen's global architecture, and the success of the recruitment drive strengthens the company's leading position as LED innovations and technologies specialist and supports market growth. The LED display market continues to experience exponential growth. LED display technology has set the standard as the preferred solution in every application, overtaking once-established, ...Leggi su iltempo
global LED solutions manufacturer Absen, has announced that an historic milestone has been reached. The expansion plan for Absen's global partnership network has been a success and has reached the 1000 channel partner mark. The valued partnership network is a keystone of Absen's global architecture, and the success of the recruitment drive strengthens the company's leading position as LED innovations and technologies specialist and supports market growth. The LED display market continues to experience exponential growth. LED display technology has set the standard as the preferred solution in every application, overtaking once-established, ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Absen reaches an historic milestone of signing 1000 global channel partnersSHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global LED solutions manufacturer Absen, has announced that an historic milestone has been reached.
Absen reachesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Absen reaches