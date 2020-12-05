Heerenveen-PSV (domenica, ore 16:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 5 dicembre 2020) Dopo le prime settimane di Eredivisie, va notato che i club provinciali sono riusciti a sorprendere non poco. Vitesse, FC Twente ed Heerenveen stanno facendo bene. In particolare, i frisoni si sono appoggiati ai due Veermen: il centrocampista Joey e l’attaccante Henk. E’ soprattutto merito loro se la squadra dell’allenatore Johnny Jansen si è stabilita InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
PSV (w) segnati in 0.5 gol nelle ultime 5 giochi. PSV (w) segnati in 0.5 gol nelle ultime 5 giochi. PSV (w) ha più di 0.5 goal segnati nel scondo tempo nelle loro ultime 10 partite. PSV (w) ha più di ...
