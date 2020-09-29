Artprice by Artmarket.com: The role of independent experts in the Art Market (Di martedì 29 settembre 2020) PARIS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/
In 2019, France's art auction turnover total rose by +18% versus 2018, reaching a record 830 million US dollars and consolidating the country's fourth place in the global ranking of major national Marketplaces. But, it isn't yet a direct competitor to the United Kingdom which generated turnover 2.5 times higher in the art auction sector. "France has several assets though, recalls thierry Ehrmann, CEO and Founder of ArtMarket.com and its Artprice department, "and notably its hidden stock of old masterpieces, a number of which usually find their way into the country's auction rooms every year. But it takes all the know-how of an expert in Old Masters to defend their value and their rightful place in Art History. The quality of the work conducted by French art experts ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PARIS, 25 settembre 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lo scorso 29 giugno, il carismatico banditore di Sotheby's, Oliver Barker, ha brillantemente coordinato da solo, davanti a una platea di monitor, la vendita de ...
PARIS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29 June 2020, the charismatic Sotheby's auctioneer, Oliver Barker, brilliantly orchestrated – alone in front of an audience of screens – the sale of Francis Ba ...
