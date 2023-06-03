MX vs ATV Legends Season One Exclusive Box Edition arriva a luglioNick Apostolides ama la Demo di Daymare 1994: SandcastleDiablo IV è live!Diablo IV RecensioneDiablo IV: video musicale ufficiale LilithI CONTROLLER DI NACON APPRODANO A TIMES SQUARETOUR DE FRANCE 2023 E PRO CYCLING MANAGER 2023 - NUOVO TRAILERGFN Thursday presenta la lineup di giugno con 20 nuovi titoliSopravvissuti Selvaggi per Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI! Più tempo libero con i device a controllo remotoUltime Blog

NJPW Dominion 2023 – Preview

NJPW Dominion

NJPW Dominion 2023 – Preview (Di sabato 3 giugno 2023) Buon sabato a tutti amici di Zona Wrestling e ben ritrovati ad una nuova Preview qui sulle pagine del nostro sito. Dopo ben tre Preview della settimana scorsa, due WWE ed una AEW, tocca questa volta alla New Japan Pro Wrestling, che domani metterà in scena Dominion, evento che si terrà nella Osaka-jo Hall di Osaka. Non perdiamo tempo quindi e partiamo subito. Da parte di Giovanni “GiovY2JPitz” Pitzalis, buona lettura a tutti. I I TAG TEAM MATCH Just 5 Guys’ Taichi, Douki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taka Michinoku vs LIJ’s Tetsuya Naito, Bushi, Shingo Takagi & Titan Filler. Per chi non ha voglia di masticare l’inglese “riempitivo”. Per fortuna è l’unico e non sarà lungo. Los Ingobernables de Japon vinceranno e daranno peso al loro Star Power e alla loro storia. Divertente, forse, ma corto e poco importante. Winners: LIJ’s ...
