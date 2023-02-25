Kerbal Space Program 2 esce oggi in accesso anticipatoLootbox Lyfe+ disponibile oggiGTA Online: guadagni aumentati per i proprietari di night clubPOKÉMON SVELA ALTRI PERSONAGGI DELLA NUOVA SERIE ANIMATAHogwarts Legacy è il titolo Warner Bros. Games più venduto al lancioAssicurazione gatto: 5 motivi per stipulare la polizza onlineStreet Fighter 6 - introdotti ultimi tre personaggi Nuovo trailer per l'open world survival RPG UndawnCall of Duty si maschera per il Carnevale di VeneziaEmbark Studios annuncia la closed beta di THE FINALSUltime Blog

AEW | La House of Black punta i Trios Titles | l'Elite dovrà difenderli a Revolution!

AEW House
AEW: La House of Black punta i Trios Titles, l’Elite dovrà difenderli a Revolution! (Di sabato 25 febbraio 2023) Si arricchisce ancora di più la già succosa card di Revolution, prossimo PPV AEW in programma il prossimo 5 marzo a San Francisco. Durante l’ultima puntata di Rampage è stata confermata la prossima difesa dei Trios Champions, Kenny Omega e gli Young Bucks, che difenderanno gli allori contro la House of Black dopo che quest’ultimi hanno sfidato apertamente i membri dell’Elite. The #HouseOfBlack (@Malakaiblxck @snm buddy @BrodyxKing @TheJuliaHart) have made their presence known, as they close in on the #AEW World Trios Champions #TheELITE (@youngbucks @KennyOmegaManX)Watch #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/1mVCgwqVYn— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2023 I due team sono quasi arrivati a “contatto” durante l’ultimo Rampage ...
