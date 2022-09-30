GOAT SIMULATOR 3 OUTFIT ARRIVA SU FORTNITEPGA TOUR 2K23 - rivelati gli aggiornamenti del “Course Designer”L’Update Primal Ravage di Kingdom Rush Vengeance è ora disponibileEvento Paura del Buio di Apex LegendsLogitech G CLOUD con supporto GeForce NOWMEDION ERAZER: il mondo del gaming ha un nuovo playerAdobe annuncia Photoshop Elements e Premiere Elements 2023Hisense Italia compie 10 anni e celebra con grandi novitàAcer e MediaWorld annunciano la Predator League 2022SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE - DLC 2 “Knights of the Moon and Light”Ultime Blog

Is This Love ’09 | il nuovo singolo di Eminem e 50 Cent

This Love
Is This Love (’09), il nuovo singolo di Eminem e 50 Cent (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) Le due leggende ed icone del rap mondiale Eminem e 50 Cent insieme per il nuovo singolo “Is This Love”, disponibile per la rotazione radiofonica da oggi venerdì 30 Settembre. Si tratta di una collaborazione inedita del 2009 – prodotta da Dr Dre insieme a Trevor Lawrence Jr e dallo stesso Eminem nel periodo di “Relapse” – e pubblicata per la prima volta nel reCente greatest hits album della star di Detroit intitolato “CURTAIN CALL II”.“CURTAIN CALL II”, che ha raggiunto la posizione #6 della classifica Billboard, è un racconta della musica di Eminem post-“Encore”, comprese le canzoni dei suoi album “Relapse”, “Recovery”, “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”, “Revival”, “Kamikaze” e “Music to Be Murdered By”. Inclusi anche i brani “The King ...
