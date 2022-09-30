Is This Love (’09), il nuovo singolo di Eminem e 50 Cent (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) Le due leggende ed icone del rap mondiale Eminem e 50 Cent insieme per il nuovo singolo “Is This Love”, disponibile per la rotazione radiofonica da oggi venerdì 30 Settembre. Si tratta di una collaborazione inedita del 2009 – prodotta da Dr Dre insieme a Trevor Lawrence Jr e dallo stesso Eminem nel periodo di “Relapse” – e pubblicata per la prima volta nel reCente greatest hits album della star di Detroit intitolato “CURTAIN CALL II”.“CURTAIN CALL II”, che ha raggiunto la posizione #6 della classifica Billboard, è un racconta della musica di Eminem post-“Encore”, comprese le canzoni dei suoi album “Relapse”, “Recovery”, “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”, “Revival”, “Kamikaze” e “Music to Be Murdered By”. Inclusi anche i brani “The King ... Leggi su zon (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) Le due leggende ed icone del rap mondialee 50insieme per il“Is”, disponibile per la rotazione radiofonica da oggi venerdì 30 Settembre. Si tratta di una collaborazione inedita del 2009 – prodotta da Dr Dre insieme a Trevor Lawrence Jr e dallo stessonel periodo di “Relapse” – e pubblicata per la prima volta nel ree greatest hits album della star di Detroit intitolato “CURTAIN CALL II”.“CURTAIN CALL II”, che ha raggiunto la posizione #6 della classifica Billboard, è un racconta della musica dipost-“Encore”, comprese le canzoni dei suoi album “Relapse”, “Recovery”, “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”, “Revival”, “Kamikaze” e “Music to Be Murdered By”. Inclusi anche i brani “The King ...

