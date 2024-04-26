(Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) LONDRA – Il 14 giugno verrà pubblicato uno deipiù ambiti di sempre, ossia “One”, sogno proibito di ogni buon collezionista di memorabilia, anche per una brochure del documentario all’epoca inedito. Nell’agosto 1974, mentre “Band on the Run” rimaneva per ben sette settimane consecutive al primo posto in vetta alle classifiche degli L'articolo proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Potrebbe interessarti: “Music paranoia”, un libro racconta misteri e leggende metropolitane della musica “Band On The Run”, nuova edizione per l’album diAddio al compositore Ennio Morricone Naya Rivera, la maledizione di Glee colpisce ancora Alla scoperta di Raffaele Argentieri Jr: l’intervista Enzo ...

Paul McCartney e Wings: esce ufficialmente il bootleg “One hand Clapping” - LONDRA - Il 14 giugno verrà pubblicato uno dei bootleg più ambiti di sempre, ossia "One hand Clapping", sogno proibito di ogni buon collezionista di ...

Paul McCartney to issue Wings' rare One hand Clapping album - McCartney took Wings - then comprising of his wife Linda, Denny Laine and new recruits Jimmy McCulloch and Geoff Britton - into Abbey Road to record tracks for a proposed documentary and "live" album, ...

Paul McCartney will release ‘One hand Clapping’ for the first time, the live album with the Wings - After a 50-year wait, Paul McCartney and the Wings will release One hand Clapping, the live album recorded in the summer of '74 at Abbey Road Studios. During ...

