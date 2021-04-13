The Eu has got it all wrong with vaccines (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) Today, it's impractical asking to cancel patents. We need to act before, financing the intellectual property. It's useless to shut the stable door after the horse has bolted. We better get ready so ... Leggi su italiaoggi (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) Today, it's impractical asking to cancel patents. We need to act before, financing the intellectual property. It's useless to shut the stable door after the horse has bolted. We better get ready so ...

Advertising

dchinellato : ???? Nets @ Wolves has been postponed, per multiple reports, following the incident in the Minny suburbs that is caus… - Azienda_Assieme : *Everybody has a Plan, until they get punched in the Mouth (Mike Tyson) E tu che piani hai? Oggi, grazie alla cris… - _the_virgin : RT @ESPNFC: Solskjaer has now beaten: Guardiola x 4 Lampard x 3 Mourinho x 2 Pochettino x 2 Tuchel x 2 Ancelotti x 2 Bielsa x 2 Klopp x… - mistressmelix : Il vecchio perdente ha sganciato . The old loser has released ???? melixmiss young queen 100000 ???? old pathetic los… - OlusegunAremo : @ESPNFC Solskjaer has now bottle: Europa semi-final x1 FA cup semi-final x1 FA cup quarter-final x1 Carabao cup se… -