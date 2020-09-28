TASTE ENCOUNTERS WITH MUMM | Laurent Fresnet brings his avant-garde vision to reinvent the Mumm champagne tasting experience

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) PARIS, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/On the 24th of September,, MaisonCellar Master, orchestrated in Reims, France, a groundbreakingfeaturing some of its most emblematic cuvées. This innovative concept, melding neuroscience and design, established a new way toand appreciate both the aromatic complexities of Maison'ss and the multifaceted qualities of Pinot Noir, which has been the House's signature grape since 1827. To view the Multimedia News Release, please ...