Windows 10 19H1 | disponibile la build 18272 per Fast e Skip Ahead

Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18267 : E’ da qualche ora disponibile al download la nuova build 18267 per tutti gli utenti Insider Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead. Ecco tutte le novità: Input Improvements Vietnamese Telex and Number key-based keyboards are now available on your PC: Do you write Vietnamese? We want you to have the best possible typing experience, so we’re happy to announce that with this build you can now use Vietnamese ...

Windows 10 19H1 ridurrà l’impatto delle patch di Spectre sulle prestazioni : Il 2018, per quanto riguarda la sicurezza informatica, è stato un anno molto impegnativo per Intel e Microsoft che insieme hanno dovuto fronteggiare Spectre, una vulnerabilità hardware che consente ad eventuali hacker di entrare in possesso delle informazioni private degli utenti. Le patch rilasciate da Intel per il microcodice, sebbene abbiano risolto il problema, hanno causato un peggioramento generale delle prestazioni che in alcuni specifici ...

Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18262 per Fast e Skip Ahead : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 18262 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti ai rami di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead del programma Insider. Novità See DPI Awareness in Task Manager Interested to know which of your running apps is DPI Aware? We’ve added a new optional column to the Details tab of Task Manager so you can find out the DPI awareness per process – here’s what it looks like: To show the column, ...

Windows 10 19H1 : la prima preview per gli insiders che può cancellare le app preinstallate : Microsoft ha da poco aggiornato i PC di più di 400 milioni di utenti alla nuova release di Windows 10: October Update (1809). E nonostante i problemi riscontrati da ben 4 milioni di persone, e leggi di più...

Windows 10 19H1 arriva anche nel ramo Fast : rilasciata la build 18252 : Dopo aver avviato il roll-out globale di October 2018 Update, Microsoft ha rilasciato la build 18252 appartenente a Windows 10 19H1 per gli utenti Skip Ahead e, per la prima volta in assoluto, anche per quelli Fast Ring. Novità Enhanced settings for Ethernet: We’ve heard your feedback, and you can now use the Settings app to configure advanced Ethernet IP settings. We have added support for configuring a static IP address as well as setting a ...

Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18247 per Skip Ahead : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 18247 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead del programma Insider. Fix di bug We fixed an issue resulting in Narrator text to speech not making sense when reading Narrator’s Quick Start pop up in Japanese. We fixed an issue resulting in app icons sometimes becoming invisible in the taskbar in recent flights. We fixed an issue that could ...

Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18242 per Skip Ahead : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 18242 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead del programma Insider. Fix di bug We fixed an issue resulting in the background of notifications and the Action Center losing color and becoming transparent in the last two flights. We fixed an issue where thumbnails and icons might not be rendered if there were any video files saved to the ...

Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18237 per Skip Ahead : Da poche ore è disponibile al download la nuova build 18237 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead del programma Insider. Novità Effetto acrylic nella schermata di blocco: con la build di oggi Microsoft ha aggiunto l’effetto acrilico del Fluent Design System nella schermata di blocco. La trama traslucida di questa superficie transitoria aiuta a concentrarsi meglio sull’attività di ...