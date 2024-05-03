D-Von Dudley | Vorrei far parte dell’era Triple H

(Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) D-Von, Hall of Famer e veterano del mondo del pro wrestling ha recentemente fatto alcune apparizioni in WWE durante il Draft di quest’anno, al fianco di Bubba Ray: il suo storico tag team partner. In un’intervista rilasciata per WhatCulture Wrestling,ha affermato di aver preso in considerazione l’idea di un ritorno in WWE. Tutti pazzi perH “Ho vissuto l’era di Vince, ma mi piacerebbe avere la possibilità di… forse anche di vivere l’era diH, per così dire. Non si sa mai. Mi sono divertito quando ero lì, anche durante l’era Vince. A volte era estremamente stressante, ma lo abbiamo superato e abbiamo fatto quello che dovevamo fare. Ma non ho mai avuto la possibilità di assaporare la nuova era”.

