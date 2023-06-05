Nium reaches new heights in Europe with GM hire | regional expansion | and revenue growth

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) LONDON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the leader in real-time global payments, today announced the appointment of Manuel Sandhofer as Senior Vice President and General Manager,, following unprecedentedin the region. A seasoned fintech industry veteran from Payoneer, Manuel brings toover 15 years' experience in building teams, leading M&A integrations, and scaling global organisations from seed to IPO. The appointment will enableto further accelerate itsin, a region critical to its global success. The fintech unicorn more than doubledanlast yearthe region contributing to over 40% of the company's global. ...