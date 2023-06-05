Verdi e Fioriti: Consigli per l'Innaffiatura Perfetta del Tuo ...San Andreas Mercenaries in arrivo il 13 giugnoWE LOVE KATAMARI REROLL+ ROYAL REVERIE DISPONIBILETrust Wireless Gaming Controller GXT 542 Muta RecensioneSUPER MEGA BASEBALL 4 È ORA DISPONIBILEPAW PATROL WORLDSony presenta le nuove schede di memoria ad alte prestazioni FIFA 23 – SERIE A TEAM OF THE SEASONMX vs ATV Legends Season One Exclusive Box Edition arriva a luglioNick Apostolides ama la Demo di Daymare 1994: SandcastleUltime Blog

Nium reaches new heights in Europe with GM hire | regional expansion | and revenue growth

Nium reaches

Nium reaches new heights in Europe with GM hire, regional expansion, and revenue growth (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) LONDON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Nium, the leader in real-time global payments, today announced the appointment of Manuel Sandhofer as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Europe, following unprecedented growth in the region.     A seasoned fintech industry veteran from Payoneer, Manuel brings to Nium over 15 years' experience in building teams, leading M&A integrations, and scaling global organisations from seed to IPO. The appointment will enable Nium to further accelerate its growth in Europe, a region critical to its global success. The fintech unicorn more than doubled European revenue last year with the region contributing to over 40% of the company's global revenue. ...
