Nium reaches new heights in Europe with GM hire | regional expansion | and revenue growth

Nium, the leader in real-time global payments, today announced the appointment of Manuel Sandhofer as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Europe, following unprecedented growth in the region. A seasoned fintech industry veteran from Payoneer, Manuel brings to Nium over 15 years' experience in building teams, leading M&A integrations, and scaling global organisations from seed to IPO. The appointment will enable Nium to further accelerate its growth in Europe, a region critical to its global success. The fintech unicorn more than doubled European revenue last year with the region contributing to over 40% of the company's global revenue. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
