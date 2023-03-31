World Backup Day: Imparare a prendersi cura dei propri datiNUOVA ESPANSIONE PER SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO GTA Online: i Centauri dominano la stradaSVELATI I NUOVI KIT RETRÒ DI FIFA 23SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection mostra il gameplay Intel al Fuorisalone 2023 17-23 aprileEA SPORTS PGA TOUR Nuovo trailer The Cycle: Frontier terza stagione disponibileRenato Casaro crea la copertina di Slaps and Beans 2Speed Duel GX: Duellanti delle Ombre, disponibile ora per Yu-Gi-Oh! ...Ultime Blog

Ablaze Pharmaceuticals Plans Development of Innovative GPC3 Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapy for Liver Cancer in Greater China (Di venerdì 31 marzo 2023) SHANGHAI, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Ablaze Pharmaceuticals, a biotech company that is focused on developing Targeted RadioTherapy (TRT) to benefit Cancer patients in China, today announced the Development Plans of a first-in-class novel peptide drug candidate against GPC3. The proprietary GPC3 targeting peptide is being licensed from RayzeBio pursuant to an existing license agreement. Upon in-license of product candidates by Ablaze from RayzeBio, Ablaze will be responsible for clinical Development and commercialization of the product in the Greater China region. The strategic collaboration between Ablaze and ...
