THE NDC PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS COUNTRIES TO LEVERAGE OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS THE WATER-CLIMATE NEXUS (Di venerdì 24 marzo 2023) NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
As global leaders come together today in New York for the United Nations 2023 WATER Conference, the NDC PARTNERSHIP is stepping up support for COUNTRIES to put WATER at the heart of national economic policies and international decision-making. "Increasingly, WATER is a stumbling block for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," says Netherlands Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher. "We aim to make WATER the driver to achieve our ambitions on CLIMATE, diversity, equity and prosperity. To do so, we must organize our resources locally and globally. This means changing our approach in two fundamental ways. First, we need to change the focus of WATER governance and apply ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
As global leaders come together today in New York for the United Nations 2023 WATER Conference, the NDC PARTNERSHIP is stepping up support for COUNTRIES to put WATER at the heart of national economic policies and international decision-making. "Increasingly, WATER is a stumbling block for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," says Netherlands Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher. "We aim to make WATER the driver to achieve our ambitions on CLIMATE, diversity, equity and prosperity. To do so, we must organize our resources locally and globally. This means changing our approach in two fundamental ways. First, we need to change the focus of WATER governance and apply ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Favino: 'Ho debuttato sul palco dell'Aquila: è una città a me cara'Aveva già visto i precedenti film di Di Stefano "Escobar" e "The Informer" Cosa l'ha colpita del ... Mi piaceva fosse un polar (neologismo francese che unisce policier e noir, ndc), genere che abbiamo ...
Travelport Acquires Deem, Furthering its Investment in Modern Retailing and Corporate Travel... as well as recognize the hard work and dedication of our Deem team members." Travelport established itself as a leader in NDC by launching the industry's first end - to - end solution for American ...
'Lukaku in campo per forza, è colpa sua': il bomber si sfogaLo stesso giocatore ha parlato al 'The Sun' senza troppi peli sulla lingua: 'Ho trascorso degli ... Poi tutto questo è stato un po' dimenticato dall'allenatore (Tuchel, ndc), e non è stata davvero una ...
B - Apoteosi Virtus Cassino: battuta la capolista Ruvo Gazzetta Regionale
THE NDC PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS COUNTRIES TO LEVERAGE OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS THE WATER-CLIMATE NEXUS(Adnkronos) – NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As global leaders come together today in New York for the United Nations 2023 Water Conference, the NDC Partnership is stepping up support for ...
Agumenu files nomination for NDC Ketu North PrimariesDr. Donald Senanu Agumenu has filed nomination to contest the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu ...
THE NDCSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : THE NDC