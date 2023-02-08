Configit' s Ace Becomes a Unity Verified Solution | Delivering an Immersive 3D Product Configuration Experience for Customers

(Di mercoledì 8 febbraio 2023)Ace's plug-in forForma enables companies to provide theirwith the ability to place orders in a fully integrated, self-service 3Dconfigurator COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the global leader inLifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that itsAce® is now a. Additionally, the two companies have co-developed a connector between theAce andForma, providing manufacturers with best-in-classand 3D visualization technology. This enables manufacturers to provide self-service to their end-of highly complex ...

Offers a Cloud - Based Option That is Reliable, Scalable and Secure COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -today announced that®, the market's leading Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform, is now available as a cloud service. The vendor agnostic cloud - based Configuration Lifecycle Management (...Offers a Cloud - Based Option That is Reliable, Scalable and Secure COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -today announced that®, the market's leading Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform, is now available as a cloud service. The vendor agnostic cloud - based Configuration Lifecycle Management (...United Imaging, a global innovator in cutting-edge medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, attended Arab Health 2023 as a Platinum partner from January 30 to February 2 in Dubai, UAE, with a broad ...Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that its Configit Ace® is now a Unity ...