Unilumin Sports and Manchester City Football Club continues global partnership (Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) Champions Joined Hands Again SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On September 20th, 2022, the signing ceremony of strategic cooperation between Unilumin Sports and Manchester City Football Club was held at the Shenzhen headquarter of Unilumin Group. Based on 2021 global strategic cooperation, the two parties decided to continue the partnership. Scott Munn, CEO of City Football Group China, and Lin Mingfeng, CEO and President of Unilumin Group, attended the ceremony as representatives of both sides and signed the cooperation agreement. During five Premier League seasons, Manchester City Football Club has won ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Unilumin supports the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter OlympicsUnilumin has always been there for the athletes, at all of the elite sports events held around the world. Contact: Estella Yan, estella.yan@unilumin.com https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740879/...
