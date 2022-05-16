Nuovo PlayStation Plus: svelati altri giochi inclusi da giugnoLG: proposte per una postazione da gaming senza rivaliFury of the Sunwell disponibile oraL'ICT nostrano in Rete fa 12mila nuovi .it nel 2021 e +150% in 5 anniFrancesca Tuscano morta a 32 anni dopo una dose di AstraZeneca: il ...Altre due sparatorie Stati Uniti : un morto in chiesa in California, ...Beats by Dr.Dre - Studio Buds LE: il gadget hi-tech per l'estateGuerra Ucraina : La Russia ha perso un terzo del suo esercitoPutin prepara nuova offensiva : se Svezia e Finlandia nella Nato ...Covid-19 : salgono le reinfezioni al 5,8%Ultime Blog

New Report Estimates the Metaverse Could Contribute 2 8% to Global GDP in Its First Decade

New Report
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
The contribution to GDP in 2031 from the Metaverse Could be $3 trillion if adoption begins in 2022, ...

zazoom
Commenta
New Report Estimates the Metaverse Could Contribute 2.8% to Global GDP in Its First Decade (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) The contribution to GDP in 2031 from the Metaverse Could be $3 trillion if adoption begins in 2022, according to economists from Analysis Group  BOSTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Economic experts at Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, released a Report suggesting that if Metaverse adoption and impact evolves similarly to mobile technology, it Could Contribute 2.8% to Global gross domestic product (GDP) in the 10th year after adoption begins. If started in 2022, adoption of the Metaverse over the next 10 years Could lead to a $3-trillion contribution to Global GDP in 2031. Like mobile technology, the Metaverse is expected to have far-reaching applications, ...
Leggi su iltempo
Advertising

twitter_Barfolomew_ : @Agenzia_Ansa - sasakifujika : Quando Trump vinse la presidenza, la storica rubrica Borowitz Report del New Yorker si affrettò ad aggiungere il so… - liviovarriale : RT @barbaracarfagna: Comunque basta con il modello BBC, che è in realtà sotto attacco come la Rai. A dirlo sono un report Ofcom https://t.c… - grillotalpa : RT @barbaracarfagna: Comunque basta con il modello BBC, che è in realtà sotto attacco come la Rai. A dirlo sono un report Ofcom https://t.c… - barbaracarfagna : Comunque basta con il modello BBC, che è in realtà sotto attacco come la Rai. A dirlo sono un report Ofcom… -

La Russia ha fatto rinascere la NATO

... nel report pubblicato dal governo finlandese sulla questione, si legge che l'invasione è stata "il ... Oggi non soltanto la NATO sembra " rinata ", come ha scritto il New York Times , ma i paesi che ...

Ecco com'è andata l'ultima asta di Christie's a New York

  1 of 9 IL MONDO NFT ALL'ASTA DI CHRISTIE'S A NEW YORK L'ultimo lotto offerto è stata un'opera NFT, esposta per l'occasione nella Rockefeller Plaza di fronte la sede di Christie's, dell'artista ... 21st Century evening sale di Christie's a New York. Report  Artribune

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates ...

Global Reactive Airway Disease Market to 2032 - Insight, Epidemiology and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Reactive Airway Disease - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2032” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : New Report
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : New Report Report Estimates Metaverse Could Contribute