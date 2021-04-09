Sabrina Soster ai domiciliari: Adesso lo sfratto esecutivo... ...LG: AGGIORNAMENTI ANDROID ANCORA PER TRE ANNIGTA Online - veicolo in regaloApex Legends: modificatori di playlist mai visti prima nell'evento ...Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX data di lancio e trailerNew Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World TrailerROCCAT diventa partner ufficiale della League Championship Series di ...Abandoned: nuova esclusiva PS5 in arrivoKONAMI ANNOUNCIA PITCH CLASH BETA, UN NUOVO VIDEOGIOCO MOBILE DI ...Vivid Money arriva in Italia: un'unica app per banking, investimenti ...

Synova Announces Industry Veteran Dr Sederel As Key New Member of The Board

MAASSLUIS, Netherlands, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synova announced today that Dr. Willem Sederel ...

Synova Announces Industry Veteran Dr. Sederel As Key New Member of The Board (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) MAASSLUIS, Netherlands, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Synova announced today that Dr. Willem Sederel has joined the Synova Board of Directors. "Dr. Sederel is an Industry Veteran with a proven track record of bringing to market and scaling new technologies within the Chemicals and Polymers industries," said Van Morris, Synova CEO. "It is this experience that will help Synova further scale our technology. We believe that chemical recycling will be a large business and Synova has a technological advantage in the race. Dr. Sederel will help us achieve our goals in accelerating plastic circularity." The appointment of Willem Sederel follows Synova's recently announced ...
