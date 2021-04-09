Synova Announces Industry Veteran Dr. Sederel As Key New Member of The Board (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) MAASSLUIS, Netherlands, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Synova announced today that Dr. Willem Sederel has joined the Synova Board of Directors. "Dr. Sederel is an Industry Veteran with a proven track record of bringing to market and scaling new technologies within the Chemicals and Polymers industries," said Van Morris, Synova CEO. "It is this experience that will help Synova further scale our technology. We believe that chemical recycling will be a large business and Synova has a technological advantage in the race. Dr. Sederel will help us achieve our goals in accelerating plastic circularity." The appointment of Willem Sederel follows Synova's recently announced ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MAASSLUIS, Netherlands, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synova announced today that Dr. Willem Sederel has joined the Synova Board of Directors. "Dr.
