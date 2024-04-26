La presale di BlockDAG arriva a $20,6M in tre mesi attraendo gli investitori di Flare mentre i valori di AVAX & BTCWire crollano

La presale di BlockDAG arriva a $20,6M in tre mesi attraendo gli investitori di Flare mentre i valori di AVAX & BTCWire crollano (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) In mezzo agli sbalzi dinamici nel mercato delle criptovalute, la presale di BlockDAG ha ottenuto un notevole successo, accumulando un impressionante $20,6 milioni. Questo risultato, unito alla sua innovativa strategia moon keynote, ha catturato l’attenzione degli investitori. Di conseguenza, anche gli investitori di Flare sono attratti dalle prospettive promettenti di BlockDAG. Nel frattempo, in mezzo al calo dei prezzi di AVAX e BTCWire, spiccano la resilienza di BlockDAG e il suo approccio strategico. Con la sua roadmap visionaria e iniziative rivoluzionarie, BlockDAG è pronta a rivoluzionare l’ecosistema delle criptovalute. mentre gli investitori navigano attraverso la ...
    In mezzo alle fluttuazioni dinamiche nella sfera criptata, caratterizzate dalla volatilità del prezzo di Ethereum e dalle previsioni ottimistiche per BCH nel 2024, BlockDAG è diventato una scelta d’investimento di primo piano grazie alla sua innovazione avanzata e al suo potenziale ...
Standard Chartered on Bitcoin Reaching $150K Post-Halving while blockdag Network's $100M Liquidity Boosts Investor Confidence - Back in March 2024, when Bitcoin’s value rose to record highs hitting $73,500 per BTC, Standard Chartered revised its year-end prediction for the first cryptocurrency and raised it from $100,000 to ...
blockdag Surges Ahead Outperforming ETH & Polygon - Discover blockdag's significant progress in the crypto market with $2.24M in mining sales, surpassing Ethereum's price fluctuations and Polygon's market shifts.
Best presale Crypto To Buy: blockdag's Moon-Themed Keynote Teaser And $20.7M presale Steal Spotlight From Galaxy Fox Listing - Explore how blockdag's moon-themed keynote teaser and substantial $20.7 million presale have shifted investor focus away from Galaxy Fox listing.
