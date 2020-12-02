LyondellBasell and Sasol Complete Louisiana Joint Venture Transaction (Di mercoledì 2 dicembre 2020) HOUSTON and JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, and Sasol (JSE: SOL, NYSE: SSL), a global integrated chemicals and energy company, today announced the closing of their Louisiana-based Integrated Polyethylene Joint Venture (JV) Transaction following required regulatory and shareholder approvals. The 50/50 JV includes a 1.5 MM ton ethane cracker, 0.9 MM ton low-density and linear-low density polyethylene plants, and associated infrastructure near Lake Charles, La, and will toll manufacture the products on behalf of the two shareholders. Under the terms of the Transaction agreements, LyondellBasell will operate the three assets on behalf of the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Prima in Europa, LyondellBasell offre un grado ad alta fluidità ottimizzato per la produzione di non-tessuto meltblown su piccoli impianti.
