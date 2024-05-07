Fonte : dayitalianews di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Morto Bernard Hill - l’iconico capitano del Titanic | aveva 79 anni Il cordoglio dei colleghi

Morto Bernard

Morto Bernard Hill, l’iconico capitano del Titanic: aveva 79 anni. Il cordoglio dei colleghi (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Pubblicato il 7 Maggio, 2024 Domenica mattina del 5 maggio, è giunta la triste notizia della scomparsa dell’attore Bernard Hill, all’età di 79 anni. Questo annuncio è stato fatto da Lou Coulson, il suo rappresentante. Hill è spirato nella sua residenza, con la compagna Alison e il figlio Gabriel al suo fianco. Il suo ricordo è legato principalmente alla sua straordinaria interpretazione del capitano Edward Smith nel film “Titanic”. Al momento, le cause della sua dipartita rimangono ancora sconosciute. Morto Bernard Hill Bernard Hill, il defunto attore di 79 anni, può vantare un record di grande prestigio e praticamente insuperabile. È l’unico ad aver recitato in due dei tre ...
