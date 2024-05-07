Morto Bernard Hill - l’iconico capitano del Titanic | aveva 79 anni Il cordoglio dei colleghi

- Bernard Hill ricordato dalle star de Il Signore degli Anelli : "Nessuno recitava le parole di Tolkien come lui"
L'attore Bernard Hill è morto all'età di 79 anni e le star della saga Il Signore degli Anelli lo hanno ricordato rendendogli omaggio con post e dichiarazioni. La morte di Bernard Hill ha suscitato molta commozione tra gli attori che hanno avuto la ...
- Bernard Hill - morto l’attore di Titanic : chi era e in quali film ha recitato
Famoso per il suo ruolo nel film Titanic, nel quale ha interpretato il Capitano Smith, Bernard Hill è morto all'età di 79 anni. Leggi tutto Bernard Hill, morto l’attore di Titanic: chi era e in quali film ha recitato su Donne Magazine.
- Bernard Hill - l’attore di “Titanic” e “Il Signore degli Anelli” muore a 79 anni
Una brutta notizia scuote il mondo del cinema: il famoso attore di “Titanic” e “Il Signore degli Anelli”, Bernard Hill, muore a 79 anni Un volto famoso del cinema scompare: Bernard Hill, l’attore britannico che ha interpretato il Capitano Smith ...
Elijah Wood leads tributes as The Lord of the Rings star Bernard Hill dies aged 79 - Elijah Wood leads tributes as The Lord of the Rings star bernard hill dies aged 79 - Tributes have been paid for bernard hill, best known for roles in Titanic and the Lord of the Rings trilogy, who has died aged 79. The actor’s agent Lou Coulson confirmed the news to PA, stating that ...
Lord Of The Rings star Elijah Wood remembers ‘our king’ Bernard Hill - Lord Of The Rings star Elijah Wood remembers ‘our king’ bernard hill - Lord Of The Rings star Elijah Wood has paid tribute to “our king” bernard hill after the actor’s death aged 79. hill played King Theoden in the Oscar-winning fantasy franchise directed by Sir Peter ...
Martin Freeman on working with 'fantastic' Bernard Hill - Martin Freeman on working with 'fantastic' bernard hill - Martin Freeman said working with bernard hill on The Responder was a "fantastic treat", following the death of the actor aged 79.