Met Gala: Damiano David e Dove Cameron coppia regina del red carpet (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Pubblicato il 7 Maggio, 2024 Damiano David e Dove Cameron fanno loro la scena. La coppia più “hot” del Met Gala non ha deluso le aspettative. A New York, il leader dei Maneskin e la sua fidanzata hanno ancora una volta manifestato il loro amore, la loro intesa, felici di condividere quel che stanno provando da quando si accesa la scintilla dopo la fine della relazione del cantante romano con Giorgia Soleri. La coppia era la più attesa sul red carpet e ha mantenuto le promesse, donando effusioni allo stuolo di reporter e sfoggiando look che non passano inosservati. Soprattutto quello di Damiano, un’eleganza decadente e che strizza l’occhio alla fluidità dei generi, annullando i confini fra convenzioni e stili ...
