Hublot announces the Big Bang e UEFA Champions League

On the day of the draw for world football's most prestigious club competition, Hublot announces a ...

Hublot announces the Big Bang e UEFA Champions League (Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) On the day of the draw for world football's most prestigious club competition, Hublot announces a limited-edition version of the Big Bang e connected watch NYON, Switzerland, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The UEFA Champions League is back! On the day the draw for the group stage of this season's competition takes place, Hublot is proud to introduce the Big Bang e UEFA Champions League, and a Hublot Loves Football UEFA Champions League app. To stay up-to-date, follow: @Hublot #Hublot "Because of Covid-19, this has been a very difficult year for everybody, full of disruption. But the start of the ...
