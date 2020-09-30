Ecco come ha fatto Antonio De Marco ad uccidere Daniele ed EleonoraRiprendono a Bagnone a curadella Misericordia le Giornate di ...I giochi online piacciono anche ai criminali informatici: basta ...Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Story TrailerMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Red Dead Online: avvistati 2 Alci LeggendariDa Seagate l’SSD di espansione per Xbox Series X|SChe cos'è la vitamina B10 (PABA), e perchè è importante assumerla?Black lingerie! Elisabetta Canalis in intimo infiamma i socialIl mondo di Zexal disponibile per Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

Westinghouse-Energoatom Contract Signals Full Diversification For Ukraine' s Nuclear Fuel Supply

KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Westinghouse Electric Company signed a Contract ...

KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Today, Westinghouse Electric Company signed a Contract with the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC Energoatom) on VVER-440 Nuclear Fuel for the Rivne Nuclear power plant. This agreement illustrates another successful step in the continuation of the long-standing partnership between Energoatom and Westinghouse. The parties also signed a Letter of Intent on further exploring localization of Fuel assembly component production in Ukraine. Atomenergomash, a subdivision of Energoatom, is currently completing qualification to manufacture VVER-1000 top and bottom nozzles for Westinghouse ...
