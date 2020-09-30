Westinghouse-Energoatom Contract Signals Full Diversification For Ukraine's Nuclear Fuel Supply (Di mercoledì 30 settembre 2020) KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Today, Westinghouse Electric Company signed a Contract with the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC Energoatom) on VVER-440 Nuclear Fuel for the Rivne Nuclear power plant. This agreement illustrates another successful step in the continuation of the long-standing partnership between Energoatom and Westinghouse. The parties also signed a Letter of Intent on further exploring localization of Fuel assembly component production in Ukraine. Atomenergomash, a subdivision of Energoatom, is currently completing qualification to manufacture VVER-1000 top and bottom nozzles for Westinghouse ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Westinghouse EnergoatomUcraina, guasto alla più grande centrale nucleare d’Europa: si è spento uno dei reattori Il Fatto Quotidiano
Westinghouse EnergoatomSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Westinghouse Energoatom