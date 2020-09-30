DealCloud Expands Nordic Presence, Adds Ten New Private Equity Clients in the Region (Di mercoledì 30 settembre 2020) Firms Respond to External Pressures by Embracing Digitisation to Power a Successful Dealmaking Season LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/
DealCloud, provider of a single-source deal, relationship, and firm management solution for capital markets firms, today announced the growth of their Nordic business with 10 new Clients in the Region including leading firms such as Argentum Asset Management, GRO Capital, FIH Partners, FSN Capital, Intera Partners, Nordea Asset Management, and Summa Equity. Clients share feedback on the added value they are seeing, using the DealCloud platform: Mike Santos, Vice President of Client Development for DealCloud in the EMEA Region, put these new partnerships into perspective. "Dry powder ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
