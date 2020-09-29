Soccer: 14 Genoa players, staff members positive for COVID (Di martedì 29 settembre 2020) ROME, SEP 29 - Eight Genoa players and six members of the team's staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The result of the tests casts big doubts about whether it will be possible to play Genoa's home match against Torino next weekend. The squad of Napoli, who beat Genoa 6-0 on Sunday, are set to have swabs on Tuesday. Gennaro Gattuso's team face champions ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Easy_Branches : RT @EasySoccerNews: CONFERENZA GATTUSO DOPO NAPOLI GENOA 6-0 OSIMHEN FA SEGNARE GLI ALTRI - Easy_Branches : RT @EasySoccerNews: Napoli-Genoa, le PAGELLE di Umberto Chiariello: Napoli-Genoa, le PAGELLE di Umberto Chiariello. - Easy_Branches : RT @EasySoccerNews: GENOA SHOCK: SONO 14 I TESSERATI COINVOLTI! IL NAPOLI È IN TOTALE ALLARMISMO. - easyjanjansen : RT @EasySoccerNews: CONFERENZA GATTUSO DOPO NAPOLI GENOA 6-0 OSIMHEN FA SEGNARE GLI ALTRI -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Soccer GenoaGenoa: dopo Perin un altro giocatore risulta positivo napolisoccer.net Keeplay Professional Soccer School: qualità, indipendenza e "allenamenti personalizzati" per portieri e giocatori di movimento
PROFESSIONALITA' - Fabrizio Capodici, allenatore dei portieri delle nazionali italiane Under 18 e Under 16, ha creato uno staff di primo piano anche per i giocatori di movimento: in campo Michele Vegl ...
Soccer: 14 Genoa players, staff members positive for COVID
ROME, SEP 29 - Eight Genoa players and six members of the team's staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The result of the tests casts big doubts about whether it will be possible to play Genoa's hom ...
Soccer GenoaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Soccer Genoa