John Terry e l’ammutinamento al Chelsea | Villas-Boas ci voleva far viaggiare in Economy per 13 ore

chelsea issue injury update on Enzo Fernandez after groin surgery - chelsea have officially confirmed that Enzo Fernandez will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a groin injury. Thankfully for Blues fans the club say the operation was ...

Continua a leggere>>

(Video): “He failed instantly” – John terry’s jaw-dropping anecdote shows how one chelsea manager never had a chance - John terry was on Simon Jordan’s podcast this week, and some interesting stories have come out of it. One anecdote terry related was to do with the arrival of Andre Villas-Boas, then a very young ...

Continua a leggere>>

John terry slams former chelsea boss for his bizarre treatment of first-team players - John terry has hit out at the coaching methods seen by one former chelsea manager. The ex-Blues defender enjoyed wholesale success during his 22-year stint at Stamford Bridge winning five Premier ...

Continua a leggere>>