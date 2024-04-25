John Terry e l’ammutinamento al Chelsea | Villas-Boas ci voleva far viaggiare in Economy per 13 ore
Fonte : sportface
John Terry e l’ammutinamento al Chelsea: “Villas-Boas ci voleva far viaggiare in Economy per 13 ore” (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024)
L’ex difensore e bandiera del Chelsea, JohnTerry, ha di recente rivelato al DailyMail una storia mai raccontata sul suo lungo periodo ai Blues. Terry, che ha capitanato il Chelsea attraverso uno dei periodi di maggior successo della sua storia tra il 2003 e il 2017, ha vinto cinque Premier League e una Champions League, ma è stato anche testimone dei vari capricci di Roman Abramovich a Stamford Bridge, con cambiamenti manageriali avvenuti frequentemente durante la presidenza del russo.
E’ il 2011, ad allenare i Blues c’è l’allenatore rivelazione del momento, il portoghese Andre Villas-Boas, messo sotto contratto da Abramovich dopo l’exploit al Porto. Una scommessa quella del russo che avrebbe dovuto pagare visto la fama e la fame del giovane tecnico. Dopo un inizio ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Notizie su altre fonti: terry chelsea
chelsea issue injury update on Enzo Fernandez after groin surgery - chelsea have officially confirmed that Enzo Fernandez will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a groin injury. Thankfully for Blues fans the club say the operation was ... Continua a leggere>>
(Video): “He failed instantly” – John terry’s jaw-dropping anecdote shows how one chelsea manager never had a chance - John terry was on Simon Jordan’s podcast this week, and some interesting stories have come out of it. One anecdote terry related was to do with the arrival of Andre Villas-Boas, then a very young ... Continua a leggere>>
John terry slams former chelsea boss for his bizarre treatment of first-team players - John terry has hit out at the coaching methods seen by one former chelsea manager. The ex-Blues defender enjoyed wholesale success during his 22-year stint at Stamford Bridge winning five Premier ... Continua a leggere>>