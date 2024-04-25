Highlights e gol Brighton-Manchester City 0-4 | Premier League 2023 2024 VIDEO

Highlights e gol Brighton-Manchester City 0-4: Premier League 2023/2024 (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Brighton-Manchester City 0-4, match valido per il recupero della ventinovesima giornata di Premier League 2023/2024. Ad Amex Arena debacle della squadra di De Zerbi contro la squadra che ha il destino nelle proprie mani per la conquista del titolo e lo mantiene con un roboante poker: in gol nel primo tempo De Bruyne e Foden con una doppietta, sigillo nel secondo tempo a opera di Alvarez. Di seguito ecco le immagini salienti della sfida. SportFace.
Brighton 0-4 Manchester City: Phil Foden double closes gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to one point - Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to one point with a flawless 4-0 victory at Brighton.
PREMIER LEAGUE - brighton-manchester City 0-4 - Il Manchester City cala il poker in casa del Brighton, nel match valido per la 29esima giornata di Premier League. A decidere il match una doppietta di Foden e i gol di De Bruyne e Alvarez. Con questa ...
Man City player ratings vs Brighton as Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden brilliant - Manchester City took on Brighton in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium on Thursday after a win for Arsenal and defeat for Liverpool this week.
