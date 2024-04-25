Highlights e gol Brighton-Manchester City 0-4 | Premier League 2023 2024 VIDEO

Brighton 0-4 Manchester City: Phil Foden double closes gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to one point - Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to one point with a flawless 4-0 victory at Brighton.

PREMIER LEAGUE - brighton-manchester City 0-4 - Il Manchester City cala il poker in casa del Brighton, nel match valido per la 29esima giornata di Premier League. A decidere il match una doppietta di Foden e i gol di De Bruyne e Alvarez. Con questa ...

Man City player ratings vs Brighton as Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden brilliant - Manchester City took on Brighton in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium on Thursday after a win for Arsenal and defeat for Liverpool this week.

