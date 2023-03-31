JIECANG showcases new products at CIFF 2023 | driving intelligent development in office furniture

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 31 marzo 2023) GUANGZHOU, China, March 31,/PRNewswire/On March 28th, the China InternationalFair () kicked off at the Guangzhou Import and Export Fair Complex. At the event,the world's leading provider of linear actuator solutions, teamed up with the high-end European sub-brand LOGICDATA to showcase a range of stunning new. Adapting to the new market and meeting new demands with new solutions After the pandemic, major well-known companies have adopted hybridmodels. As a result, these models have also become a new choice for emerging businesses, and various well-knownbrands have provided new space design andsolutions. In the ...