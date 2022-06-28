TOWER OF FANTASY: Aperte le pre-registrazioni del Genshin Impact like (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Non solo Genshin Impact, molti altri giochi sono in uscita nel 2022, tra cui TOWER of FANTASY, sviluppato da Level Infinite e Hotta Studio per PC e Mobile, con supporto delle lingue inglese, giapponese, tedesco, francese, spagnolo, portoghese, tailandese e indonesiano. A partire da oggi sono ufficialmente Aperte le pre-registrazioni sul sito, Steam o Epic Store. Ricompense GRATIS per TOWER of FANTASY Gli autori informano che maggiori saranno i pre-registrati e più saranno le possibilità di ricevere le seguenti ricompense: 500.000 giocatori: Astra Frame x1, Black Nucleus X2, Wholegrain Bread X10, Oro x2888. 1 milione di giocatori: Limited Title x1, Black Nucleus X3, Fried Chicken X10, Weapon Battery III X4. 1,5 milioni di giocatori: Gold ...Leggi su gamerbrain
Pubblicità
pressstart_xyz : ??Nuovo articolo! Tower of Fantasy, Aperte oggi le pre-registrazioni per il nuovo RPG di Tencent ??Leggi l'articolo… - zazoomblog : Tower of Fantasy: le pre-registrazioni aprono oggi - Tech_Gaming_it : TOWER OF FANTASY: Aperte le pre-registrazioni con ricompense - Tech_Gaming_it : Con il Jetboard potrete viaggiare più velocemente in Tower of Fantasy, disponendo di abilità offensive che permetto… - jabberjax48 : RT @DailyFFSongs: Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster - Tower of Bab-il Composer: Nobuo Uematsu Arranger: Shingo Kataoka -
Endless Dungeon Provato: il grande ritorno di Amplitude!... che sposta il setting dallo spazio al mondo fantasy, con un titolo strategico ancora di tipo 4X, (... Dungeon of the Endless , che propone un interessante gameplay ibrido tra Roguelike e Tower Defense ,...
Il gioco che fonde Zelda e Genshin Impact si mostra, e sarà gratisLevel Infinite e Hotta Studio hanno annunciato che il promettente RPG open - world Tower of Fantasy uscirà a livello mondiale nel terzo trimestre del 2022 e sarà free - to - play . Dopo l'uscita di Zelda Breath of the Wild (che trovate su Amazon a prezzo davvero notevole) l'...
- Tower of Fantasy, aperte le pre-registrazioni iGizmo.it
- Al via le pre-registrazioni di Tower of Fantasy Gamesplus.it
- Tower of Fantasy: aperte le pre-registrazioni per il lancio ufficiale mmo.it
- Tower of Fantasy: la seconda Beta apre le porte su PC e Android, ma i posti sono limitati Everyeye Videogiochi
- Tower of Fantasy, aperte le pre-registrazioni del gioco RPG Open World in uscita anche su piattaforme mobili PianetaCellulare.it
Tower of Fantasy Game Pre-Registration Page Goes Live! Sign-Up Now and Get Rewards!Level Infinite and Hotta Studio are delighted to announce that their upcoming open-world action RPG, Tower of Fantasy - which was ...
Jinxed at First: Seohyun, Na In-woo in cutesy fantasy romcom that comes on a little strongThey say that behind every great man is a great woman. Jinxed at First, a frothy, fantasy-fuelled Korean drama series from KBS, gives new meaning to that idiom by imagining a line of female ...
TOWER FANTASYSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TOWER FANTASY