Lazio victim of 'terrorist' hacker attack - governor (Di lunedì 2 agosto 2021) At the time of writing it was not possible to access the region's website. The hackers managed to enter the system with the profile of an administrator and activate a malware that encrypted the data ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Lazio victim of 'terrorist' hacker attack - governor"Lazio is the victim of a criminal offensive, the most serious that has ever occurred on the (Italian) national territory. "The attacks are still taking place. The situation is very serious". Among ...
Lazio victim of 'terrorist' hacker attack- governorROME, AUG 2 - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said Monday that the region that Rome belongs to was the victim of a "terrorist" hacker attack on its IT systems. "At the moment we are defending our com ...
