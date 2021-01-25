JTI certified as one of only 16 Global Top Employers

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 25 gennaio 2021) - Recognized for progress in Wellbeing and Diversity & Inclusion GENEVA, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/JTI has been recognized as one of16Topfor the seventh consecutive year, after Top Employer Institutethe Company in every region it operates1. This latest certification once again acknowledges JTI's excellent working conditions, as well as the progress it has made to improve wellbeing, and diversity and inclusion, such as with the launch of its leadingFamily Leave Policy. Diversity and inclusion: key torecognition "The Top Employer certification is not an end-in-itself. For us, it is confirmation that we have always been on the right track by making our workplace a safe and flexible environment for all our employees, whether they ...