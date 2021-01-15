The Good Doctor 4 streaming e diretta tv: dove vedere la seconda puntata (Di venerdì 15 gennaio 2021) Questa sera, venerdì 15 gennaio 2021, su Rai 2 alle ore 21,20 va in onda la seconda puntata di The Good Doctor con la quarta (4) stagione in prima visione assoluta. La serie tv con protagonista il dottor Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), giovane chirurgo affetto da disturbi dello spettro autistico e dalla sindrome del Savant, si arricchisce di nuove puntate all’insegna dell’attualità. dove vedere la seconda puntata di The Good Doctor 4 in diretta tv e live streaming? Di seguito tutte le informazioni nel dettaglio. In tv La serie tv, come detto, va in onda stasera, venerdì 15 gennaio 2021, alle ore 21,20 su Rai 2 (canale 2 o 502 (versione HD) del digitale terrestre). The ... Leggi su tpi
romeoagresti : #Juventus, buone notizie dalla rifinitura: #Morata sta meglio ed è stato convocato. Partirà dalla panchina // Good… - bubinoblog : GUIDA TV E TOTOSHARE 15 GENNAIO 2021: UN VENERDÌ TRA FIORELLA MANNOIA, AMICI COME PRIMA, THE GOOD DOCTOR E PROPAGA.… - SMSNEWSOFFICIAL : Le emozionanti storie di #TheGoodDoctor tornano su Rai2 in prima visione assoluta, venerdì 15 gennaio alle 21.20, c… - canismvjor : ok ma quando torna quel capolavoro di the good place - AlmeriaMovies : ?? almeriamovies: “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” AKA Il buono, il brutto, il cattivo by Sergio Leone (1966) Chelo… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Good
- Su Rai2 "The Good Doctor" - RAI Ufficio Stampa RAI - Radiotelevisione Italiana
- The Good Doctor 4 stasera su Rai Due: Le anticipazioni degli episodi in onda venerdì 15 gennaio ComingSoon.it
- The Good Doctor 4 su Rai 2 venerdì 15 gennaio la seconda puntata Dituttounpop
- The Good Doctor 4 su Raidue, l’attore di Shaun anticipa: “Non sarà facile” Lanostratv
- The Good Doctor 4, trama seconda puntata: Claire rivede Melendez Ravengami
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
But heading into the big games on the gridiron this weekend, I do fear for my friend Jack. I wonder how he’ll be able to analyze the second half of Raptors-Hornets while keeping one eye on ...
Penn Station’s Revival Gets a $1.6 Billion Down Payment
The new Moynihan Train Hall is a light-drenched effort to recapture the glory of a lost architectural masterpiece. It doesn’t fully succeed — but it’s a good start.
The GoodSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Good