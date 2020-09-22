Jolanda De Rienzo di Sportitalia mostra un lato B da urloAl Grande Fratello Vip è passione tra Elisabetta Gregoraci e ...Ecco il cane più felice del mondo : Uni ha un sorriso contagiosoIl quiz matematico che spopola sul web: Ecco la risposta, riesci a ...Elisabetta Canalis nuda in piscina fa impazzire Instagram (FOTO)Microsoft apre ai pre-order di Xbox Series X Series SDuplice omicidio a Lecce : uccisi l'arbitro Daniele De Santis e una ...Come sta Michael Schumacher? Il suo è uno stato vegetativo ...Microsoft acquisisce ZeniMax Media per 7,5 miliardiExit poll 2020 : Gli italiani hanno detto Sì al referendum sul taglio ...

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH and Chr Hansen A S to join forces in high-growth Human Milk Oligosaccharides market

RHEINBREITBACH and BONN, Germany, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH ...

zazoom
Commenta
Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH and Chr. Hansen A/S to join forces in high-growth Human Milk Oligosaccharides market (Di martedì 22 settembre 2020) RHEINBREITBACH and BONN, Germany, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH agreed to join forces with Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a leading bioscience company based in Hoersholm/Denmark, to lead the global market for Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs). Chr. Hansen entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Jennewein Biotechnologie, the innovation and market leader in this high-growth market. Chr. Hansen plans to invest more than 200 million Euros until 2025 in new production assets so as to meet the increasing demand for HMOs. HMOs are complex carbohydrate ...
Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Jennewein Biotechnologie
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Jennewein Biotechnologie Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH Hansen join