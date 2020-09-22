Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH and Chr. Hansen A/S to join forces in high-growth Human Milk Oligosaccharides market (Di martedì 22 settembre 2020) RHEINBREITBACH and BONN, Germany, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH agreed to join forces with Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a leading bioscience company based in Hoersholm/Denmark, to lead the global market for Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs). Chr. Hansen entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Jennewein Biotechnologie, the innovation and market leader in this high-growth market. Chr. Hansen plans to invest more than 200 million Euros until 2025 in new production assets so as to meet the increasing demand for HMOs. HMOs are complex carbohydrate ... Leggi su iltempo
