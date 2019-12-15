PAGELLE Fiorentina Inter: Lukaku spento, Vlahovic salvifico VOTI (Di domenica 15 dicembre 2019) I top e flop e i VOTI ai protagonisti del match valido per la 16ª giornata di Serie A 2019/20: PAGELLE Fiorentina Inter Le PAGELLE dei protagonisti del match tra Fiorentina e Inter, valido per la 16ª giornata del campionato di Serie A 2019/2020. TOP: Borja Valero, Vlahovic FLOP: Lukaku VOTI Fiorentina: Dragowski 6.5; Milenkovic 5, Pezzella 6.5, Caceres 5.5; Lirola 6, Pulgar 5.5, Badelj 5 (65′ Benassi 6), Castrovilli 6 (83′ Eysseric sv), Dalbert 6; Chiesa 5.5 (58′ Vlahovic 7), Boateng 5.5. Inter: Handanovic 6.5; Skriniar 5, De Vrij 6.5, Bastoni 6 (87′ Godin sv); D’Ambrosio 5.5, Vecino 5.5, Brozovic 5.5, Borja Valero 7 (83′ Agoume sv), Biraghi 5.5; Lukaku 5, Lautaro 5.5 (83′ Politano sv). Leggi su Calcionews24.com
