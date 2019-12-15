Gli stranieri pestano a sangue il povero Simone per una cartina di ...Addio a Anna Karina, morta a 79 anni il simbolo della Nouvelle Vague Diretta Napoli-Parma ore 18.30: formazioni ufficiali e dove vederla ...Ubriaco travolge gruppo di amici: morto 23enneVa a trovare il marito al cimitero : 77enne tenta di stuprarlaGreta Thunberg : Felice di essere qui, Torino è una città stupendaCi vediamo in piazza Castello : Greta Thunberg a Torino, l'arrivo in ...Scrivi a mia sorella... Armando Incarnato contro Juan Luis CianoIncidente Vicenza : il piccolo Davide muore a 2 anni dopo 5 giorni di ...Andrea Denver sarà concorrente del Grande Fratello Vip 4

PAGELLE Fiorentina Inter | Lukaku spento | Vlahovic salvifico VOTI

PAGELLE Fiorentina Inter | Lukaku spento | Vlahovic salvifico VOTI I top e flop e i VOTI ai protagonisti del match valido per la  16ª giornata di Serie A 2019/20: PAGELLE ...

zazoom
Commenta
PAGELLE Fiorentina Inter: Lukaku spento, Vlahovic salvifico VOTI (Di domenica 15 dicembre 2019) I top e flop e i VOTI ai protagonisti del match valido per la  16ª giornata di Serie A 2019/20: PAGELLE Fiorentina Inter Le PAGELLE dei protagonisti del match tra Fiorentina e Inter, valido per la 16ª giornata del campionato di Serie A 2019/2020. TOP: Borja Valero, Vlahovic FLOP: Lukaku VOTI Fiorentina: Dragowski 6.5; Milenkovic 5, Pezzella 6.5, Caceres 5.5; Lirola 6, Pulgar 5.5, Badelj 5 (65′ Benassi 6), Castrovilli 6 (83′ Eysseric sv), Dalbert 6; Chiesa 5.5 (58′ Vlahovic 7), Boateng 5.5. Inter: Handanovic 6.5; Skriniar 5, De Vrij 6.5, Bastoni 6 (87′ Godin sv); D’Ambrosio 5.5, Vecino 5.5, Brozovic 5.5, Borja Valero 7 (83′ Agoume sv), Biraghi 5.5; Lukaku 5, Lautaro 5.5 (83′ Politano sv). Leggi su Calcionews24.com
Leggi la notizia su calcionews24

twitterCalcioWeb : #FiorentinaInter 1-1, le pagelle di CalcioWeb: il Drago(wski) sputa fuoco, Borja ricorda la Spagna [FOTO]… - sportface2016 : #FiorentinaInter 1-1 | Pagelle e tabellino #SerieATIM - passione_inter : LIVE - Le pagelle di Fiorentina-Inter su -

Altre notizie : PAGELLE Fiorentina ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PAGELLE Fiorentina
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : PAGELLE Fiorentina PAGELLE Fiorentina Inter Lukaku spento
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!