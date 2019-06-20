Windows 10 20H1 | migliorata la pagina Lingua nelle Impostazioni

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18922 : È da poco disponibile al download la build 18922 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità Language Settings Improvements The Global Language Experience team has improvements in Language Settings to make it easier for you to see the current state of your language settings at a glance. The new overview section lets you quickly know which languages are selected as default for their Windows ...

Windows 10 20H1 : nuove opzioni per gestire le notifiche : Nella build 18917 di Windows 10 20H1, rilasciata mercoledì per gli Insider nel ramo di distribuzione Fast, Microsoft ha iniziato a testare alcune nuove opzioni per gestire le notifiche. Centro notifiche In alto a destra è stata aggiunta l’opzione “Gestisci notifiche” che consente di accedere velocemente alla pagina dedicata alle notifiche nelle Impostazioni di Windows 10. Inoltre, è possibile disattivare le notifiche e accedere alle impostazioni ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18917 : Da ieri sera è disponibile al download la build 18917 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità New download throttling options for Delivery Optimization We’ve heard from our users with very low connection speeds that setting download throttling as a percentage of available bandwidth isn’t providing enough relief in reducing the impact on their network. That’s why we’ve added a new option ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18912 : È da poco disponibile al download la build 18912 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità Narrator Improvements “Click me” link solution: Do you get frustrated tabbing through “Click me” links? Narrator can now tell you the title of the page that’s linked to—just press Caps + Ctrl + D, and Narrator will take the URL of the hyperlink you are on and send it to an online service that will ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18908 : È da pochissimo disponibile al download la build 18908 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità Your Phone app – Introducing even more new features We’re bringing multiple new features to the Your Phone app in this build. Try them out and let us know what you think. Phone screen – Accessibility features, keyboard language and layout, new phone models We’re pleased to preview two new ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18898 : È da poco disponibile al download la build 18898 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità Disk type now visible in Task Manager Performance tab A small, but perhaps convenient change — you’ll now be able to see the disk type (e.g. SSD) for each disk listed in Task Manager’s performance tab. This is particularly helpful in cases where you have multiple disks listed, so you can ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18895 : È da poche ore disponibile al download la build 18895 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Questa build non è disponibile per le seguenti edizioni: Windows 10 Home N x64 in HU-HU and PT-PT. Windows 10 Home x64 in CS-CZ, ES-ES, and KO-KR. Windows 10 Professional x64 in LV-LV and ES-MX. Fix di bug The Your Phone app now works again! We have fixed the issue from build 18894 causing Your ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18894 : È da poco disponibile al download la build 18894 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità File Explorer improvements We’ve heard your feedback asking for increased consistency, and to make it easier to find your files. Over the next few days we’ll be starting to roll out a new File Explorer search experience – now powered by Windows Search. This change will help integrate your OneDrive ...

Windows 10 20H1 : nuova UI con angoli arrotondati? : Secondo Zac Bowden, giornalista presso Windows Central e storico leaker di Microsoft, stanno per arrivare gli angoli arrotondati nel design dell’UI di Windows 10 20H1. that's not happening. The rounded corners are coming to Fluent Design. You'll see it all over Windows, Xbox, Office, and other products in the coming months/years. — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) May 2, 2019 angoli smussati Pochi giorni fa, avevamo scritto che la ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18890 : È da pochissimo disponibile al download la build 18890 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Fix di bug We fixed a hang in the audio service when checking whether a machine was licensed to use spatial audio. We fixed an issue that could result in the desktop being unexpectedly slow to refresh (if you right-click the desktop and select Refresh or press F5). We fixed an issue resulting in not ...