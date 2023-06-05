Verdi e Fioriti: Consigli per l'Innaffiatura Perfetta del Tuo ...San Andreas Mercenaries in arrivo il 13 giugnoWE LOVE KATAMARI REROLL+ ROYAL REVERIE DISPONIBILETrust Wireless Gaming Controller GXT 542 Muta RecensioneSUPER MEGA BASEBALL 4 È ORA DISPONIBILEPAW PATROL WORLDSony presenta le nuove schede di memoria ad alte prestazioni FIFA 23 – SERIE A TEAM OF THE SEASONMX vs ATV Legends Season One Exclusive Box Edition arriva a luglioNick Apostolides ama la Demo di Daymare 1994: SandcastleUltime Blog

Valid collaborates with Cobira to empower interconnectivity between Private and Public Networks (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) Both companies will be presenting their new solution during the MVNOs World Congress in June 2023 MADRID, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Valid, the champion of interoperable eSIM services, has joined forces with Cobira, a trusted B2B secure IoT connectivity provider, to introduce their ground-breaking Private Networks Offering. This solution empowers IoT/M2M and consumer devices to seamlessly transition between Public and designated Private Networks and maintain uninterrupted connectivity.  The demand for Private network capabilities is projected to generate revenues of $64 billion by 2030, according to ABI Research. While mobile Networks encompass a range of cellular technologies from ...
