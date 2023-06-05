Verdi e Fioriti: Consigli per l'Innaffiatura Perfetta del Tuo ...San Andreas Mercenaries in arrivo il 13 giugnoWE LOVE KATAMARI REROLL+ ROYAL REVERIE DISPONIBILETrust Wireless Gaming Controller GXT 542 Muta RecensioneSUPER MEGA BASEBALL 4 È ORA DISPONIBILEPAW PATROL WORLDSony presenta le nuove schede di memoria ad alte prestazioni FIFA 23 – SERIE A TEAM OF THE SEASONMX vs ATV Legends Season One Exclusive Box Edition arriva a luglioNick Apostolides ama la Demo di Daymare 1994: SandcastleUltime Blog

John Deere' s Run Smarter Virtual Training Event Produced by Spiro™ Wins Multiple ANA Global Ace Awards

John Deere

John Deere's "Run Smarter" Virtual Training Event Produced by Spiro™ Wins Multiple ANA Global Ace Awards (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

John Deere's "Run Smarter" Training Event Wins the prestigious ANA Global Ace Gold Award for Events: Proprietary, Virtual, Face-to-Face (Internal), and the Silver Award for their Event's "How Life Leaps Forward" long-form video. John Deere, ranked as the third most loved brand in America according to the 2023 Axios Harris Poll 100 Reputation Rankings, and their experiential partner, Spiro, the Global experience agency for the NEW NOW™, were given five months to transform the annual in-person dealer Training Event into a fully digital experience that's content lived up to the high expectations set ...
