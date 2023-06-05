John Deere's "Run Smarter" Virtual Training Event Produced by Spiro™ Wins Multiple ANA Global Ace Awards (Di lunedì 5 giugno 2023) LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
John Deere's "Run Smarter" Training Event Wins the prestigious ANA Global Ace Gold Award for Events: Proprietary, Virtual, Face-to-Face (Internal), and the Silver Award for their Event's "How Life Leaps Forward" long-form video. John Deere, ranked as the third most loved brand in America according to the 2023 Axios Harris Poll 100 Reputation Rankings, and their experiential partner, Spiro, the Global experience agency for the NEW NOW™, were given five months to transform the annual in-person dealer Training Event into a fully digital experience that's content lived up to the high expectations set ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Farming Simulator 23 - Guida alla prima fattoriaConsigliamo di noleggiare: New Holland CH7.70 John Deere T560 Ricordatevi che nella schermata di acquisto del mezzo troverete anche un pulsante per monitorare le componenti applicabili allo stesso (...
Farming Simulator 23 Nintendo Switch Edition Recensione: fattoria a portata di tascaSiete pronti a diventare fattori provetti Accendete l'autoradio del vostro fidato trattore John Deere , fate partire la cassetta di Raffaella Carrà nell'autoradio, date gas, allacciate la cintura, e ...
Trattori John Deere, tante novità per il 2024 Agronotizie
Kramp, il primo negozio Extraparts arrriva in ItaliaKramp in collaborazione con Sergio Bassan, uno dei maggiori concessionari John Deere italiani, annuncia l’apertura del primo negozio Extraparts dedicato a ricambi e accessori per le macchine del March ...
