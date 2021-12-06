VIDEO: Johnny Gargano si rivolge ai fan dopo la fine di War Games, quale sarà il suo futuro? (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) Come riportato nelle scorse settimane il contratto che legava Johnny Gargano alla WWE è scaduto ad inizio dicembre; le parti hanno poi concordato un prolungamento di una settimana in modo da poter prendere parte a NXT War Games. La WWE sta cercando di convincerlo a firmare un nuovo contratto, ma ciò sembra non essere ancora avvenuto. Il War Games Match disputato ieri notte potrebbe essere stato l’ultimo match di “Johnny Takeover” in WWE. Titoli coda? Il rapporto lavorativo tra Johnny Gargano e la WWE potrebbe essere giunto ai titoli di coda. Il War Games Match di ieri notte potrebbe essere stato l’ultimo suo match in WWE. All’interno della struttura d’acciaio Gargano e Ciampa hanno di nuovo unito le forze riportando alla ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) Come riportato nelle scorse settimane il contratto che legavaalla WWE è scaduto ad inizio dicembre; le parti hanno poi concordato un prolungamento di una settimana in modo da poter prendere parte a NXT War. La WWE sta cercando di convincerlo a firmare un nuovo contratto, ma ciò sembra non essere ancora avvenuto. Il WarMatch disputato ieri notte potrebbe essere stato l’ultimo match di “Takeover” in WWE. Titoli coda? Il rapporto lavorativo trae la WWE potrebbe essere giunto ai titoli di coda. Il WarMatch di ieri notte potrebbe essere stato l’ultimo suo match in WWE. All’interno della struttura d’acciaioe Ciampa hanno di nuovo unito le forze riportando alla ...

Video: Johnny Gargano Gives Emotional Speech After War Games
Sunday's WWE NXT WarGames main event saw Team Black & Gold (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) take a loss to Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, NXT North American ...

