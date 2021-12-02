Indonesia’s Monica Vanesa Tedja Explores Rebellion in Southeast Asia Film Lab Project ‘Dear Family’ – Singapore (Di giovedì 2 dicembre 2021) Acclaimed Germany based Indonesian Filmmaker Monica Vanesa Tedja is preparing for her feature directorial Project “Dear Family,” selected at the Southeast Asia Film Lab, which is part of the Singapore Media Festival. Tedja got hooked on the medium watching her father Film family vacations with his handycam when she was seven. She studied Filmmaking for L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Indonesia’s MonicaIL COMMENTO Le grandi opere: il porto d’Ischia Il Golfo 24
Indonesia’s MonicaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Indonesia’s Monica