Daewoong Pharmaceutical's COVID-19 Treatment Candidate Also Highly Effective against Influenza Virus (Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) - Influenza A (IVA) animal model confirmed 75% clinical symptom improvement compared to the control group - Broad antiviral efficacy results against SARS-CoV-2 and IVA were presented at the ISIRV-AVG conference SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Daewoong Pharmaceutical, a South Korean Pharmaceutical giant announced that its COVID-19 Treatment Candidate of sustained-release niclosamide (DWRX2003) Also showed promising study results for a fight against the upcoming 'Twindemic' involving COVID-19 and seasonal flu. According to Daewoong, niclosamide successfully reduced the IVA-driven mortality rate in an animal efficacy test alongside its previous success in a
Daewoong Pharmaceutical's COVID-19 Treatment Candidate Also Highly Effective against Influenza Virus
Daewoong Pharmaceutical's new SGLT2 inhibitor for diabetes treatment demonstrates remarkable effect in phase 2 clinical trial
Daewoong Pharmaceutical's new SGLT2 inhibitor for diabetes treatment demonstrates remarkable effect in phase 2 clinical trial
