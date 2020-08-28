Il piccolo è uscito dal coma : era caduto dalla bici sbattendo la ...Il boom del gioco online durante il lockdown: StarVegas in evidenza Gamification e interazione: i fattori discriminanti del gioco online Annunciato The Witcher: Monster SlayerCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arriva il 13 novembreFlavio Briatore positivo... rimosso un selfie direttamente dal letto ...Papa Francesco si rifiuta di indossare la mascherinaPanda Security: app Android di quali fidarsi?Red Dead Online: alligatore a fasce leggendarioMatteo Salvini non ci crede : denunciato dal sig. Faraone!

Venture Global LNG Reports Minimal Impacts of Hurricane Laura on Calcasieu Pass LNG

ARLINGTON, Virginia, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. is pleased to report that ...

zazoom
Commenta
Venture Global LNG Reports Minimal Impacts of Hurricane Laura on Calcasieu Pass LNG (Di venerdì 28 agosto 2020) ARLINGTON, Virginia, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Venture Global LNG, Inc. is pleased to report that its Calcasieu Pass LNG facility under construction in Cameron, LA has sustained Minimal Impacts from Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in Louisiana early this morning and Passed directly over the project site.  A walk-through inspection of most areas of the site following the storm confirmed that the project site's robust storm protection system, including a perimeter wall and storm water pumping system, performed as designed.  Most importantly, all employees and contractor personnel are safe and accounted for.  Venture Global is working with its EPC contractor, Kiewit Louisiana ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Venture Global

Gas, BHGE Nuovo Pignone si aggiudica la commessa Venture Global LNG  gonews
Dr. Sergei Diakov appointed to BCM Resources Corp Board, brings Global Porphyry Cu-Au Discovery Expertise
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B), is very pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sergei Diakov to its Board of Directors. BCM Resource ...
Kymeta Corporation Accelerates Growth Objectives through Acquisition of Specialist Satellite Service Provider, Lepton Global Solutions
“This new venture will enable our customers to leverage the expertise ... to satisfy the overwhelming demand for comms on the move and making mobile global. Lepton Global Solutions, part of Kymeta, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Venture Global
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Venture Global Venture Global Reports Minimal Impacts