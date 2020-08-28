Venture Global LNG Reports Minimal Impacts of Hurricane Laura on Calcasieu Pass LNG (Di venerdì 28 agosto 2020) ARLINGTON, Virginia, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Venture Global LNG, Inc. is pleased to report that its Calcasieu Pass LNG facility under construction in Cameron, LA has sustained Minimal Impacts from Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in Louisiana early this morning and Passed directly over the project site. A walk-through inspection of most areas of the site following the storm confirmed that the project site's robust storm protection system, including a perimeter wall and storm water pumping system, performed as designed. Most importantly, all employees and contractor personnel are safe and accounted for. Venture Global is working with its EPC contractor, Kiewit Louisiana ... Leggi su iltempo

