Blender, la suite open-source 3D, arriva sul Microsoft Store (Di domenica 18 novembre 2018) Blender, la famosa suite open-source e multipiattaforma di modellazione, animazione e rendering 3D, arriva ora anche sul Microsoft Store per tutti i PC e tablet Windows 10. Descrizione Blender is the Free and open source 3D creation suite. It supports the entirety of the 3D pipeline—modeling, sculpting, rigging, 3D and 2D animation, simulation, rendering, compositing, motion tracking and video editing. Support Blender development on https://fund.Blender.org. Download Blender (Gratis, Windows Store) →
