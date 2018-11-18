Mi hai tradito! Legge i messaggi dell'amante davanti all'altare e ...Il medico più bello d'Italia fa impazzire il web... chi è Giovanni ...Padre padrone! Segregate moglie e figlie che chiamava con dei numeriE' la sua passione! Scappa di casa a 10 anni per salire su un trenoIl peggior incidente di sempre! l'auto di Sophia Floersch prende il ...Con la Dieta dei carciofi perdi 2 chili in una settimanaArriva il freddo dalla Russia! Previsioni meteo domani lunedì 19 ...Prof, eri proprio la migliore! Il dolore scritto sui muri per la ...Non la fanno riposare in pace! Il fratello di Hina strappa via la ...Inferno in casa! morti mamma e figlio, salvato il padre disabile

Blender | la suite open-source 3D | arriva sul Microsoft Store

Blender, la famosa suite open-source e multipiattaforma di modellazione, animazione e rendering 3D, arriva ...

Blender, la suite open-source 3D, arriva sul Microsoft Store (Di domenica 18 novembre 2018) Blender, la famosa suite open-source e multipiattaforma di modellazione, animazione e rendering 3D, arriva ora anche sul Microsoft Store per tutti i PC e tablet Windows 10. Descrizione Blender is the Free and open source 3D creation suite. It supports the entirety of the 3D pipeline—modeling, sculpting, rigging, 3D and 2D animation, simulation, rendering, compositing, motion tracking and video editing. Support Blender development on https://fund.Blender.org. Download Blender (Gratis, Windows Store) →
