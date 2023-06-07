PGA TOUR 2K23 - Clubhouse Pass e Stagione 4Battlefield 2042 Stagione 5: Nuova Alba è disponibile da oggiEA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 24 OFFRE REALISMO E CONTROLLOGearBerry: offerte per gli Appassionati di Incisori Laser, Stampanti ...First Playable 2023: evento business per i videogiochi in ItaliaIKEA - Da luglio la limited edition Nytillverkad e le novità ...Le migliori piattaforme e-commerce: guida alla sceltaAnnunciato Le Mans Ultimate Wacom analizza l’importanza del copyright per gli artisti digitaliCisco Live 2023: da oggi il mondo è più connesso Ultime Blog

The Mother con Jennifer Lopez scalza The Irishman di Scorsese dalla top 10 dei film più visti su Netflix

The Mother

The Mother con Jennifer Lopez scalza The Irishman di Scorsese dalla top 10 dei film più visti su Netflix (Di mercoledì 7 giugno 2023) The Mother con Jennifer Lopez ha appena fatto uscire The Irishman di Martin Scorsese dalla top 10 dei film più visti su sulla piattaforma streaming. È ufficiale: The Mother è uno dei film più popolari di Netflix di tutti i tempi. Il thriller d'azione con Jennifer Lopez continua a dominare la piattaforma streaming da quando è stato lanciato nel weekend della Festa della Mamma: ha scalzato The Irishman di Martin Scorsese dalla top 10 dei film più visti di sempre, registrando oltre 229,30 milioni di ore visualizzate, di cui 16,48 milioni solo nella settimana dal 29 maggio ...
È ufficiale: The Mother è uno dei film più popolari di Netflix di tutti i tempi. Il thriller d'azione con Jennifer Lopez continua a dominare la piattaforma streaming da quando è stato lanciato nel weekend della ...

