Home match | e GO Mobile celebrates the launch of the e wave X at the Micro Factory in Aachen | Germany

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 26 maggio 2022), May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/Around 600 suppliers and partners, employees and media representatives had the opportunity to celebrate together with Next.e.GOSE theof the new vehicle – the e.X - at the. The strong interest in the new model, with 2,000 reservations in the days since the official unveiling by Neymar Jr., has been a great response to the e.GOs team's efforts to bring this new line-up to the market, especially at the time where the energy transition makes urban electro mobility all the more economically desirable. The vehicles will be produced in the, which has ...