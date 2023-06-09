Ring Of Honor Wrestling 08.06.2023 (Di venerdì 9 giugno 2023) La ROH è tornata in azione, ecco i risultati della serata da Orlando, Florida: Six Man Tag Team MatchAction Andretti, AR Fox & Darius Martin battono The Trustbusters (Jeeves Kay, Slim J & Sonny Kiss) Matt Sydal batte Zack Clayton (w/Cole Karter) ROH World Six Man Tag Team Title Proving Ground MatchThe Mogul Embassy (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage & Toa Liona) (w/Prince Nana) battono Cheeseburger, Eli Isom & Marcus Kross Tag Team MatchThe Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (w/Maria Kanellis-Bennett) battono El Cobarde & El Dragon Kiera Hogan batte Robyn Renegade Six Man Tag Team MatchThe Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver) battono Shane Taylor & The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Mercedes Martinez batte Vertvixen Lee Moriarty batte Griff Garrison Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes) batte ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Risultati Ring Of Honor TV del 8/6/2023 -SPOILER World Wrestling
Samoa Joe's Sweet Tooth Sings 'Sweet Thong' in Twisted Metal ClipIf you've ever been curious as to what a mask-clad, leather-bound Samoa Joe would look like singing, then you are in serious luck. The AEW star and reigning Ring of Honor World Television Champion ...
Two title matches announced for next week's Ring of Honor TVTwo title matches are set for the Thursday, June 15 edition of Ring of Honor TV. As announced during this week's show, Samoa Joe will defend the ROH World Television Championship against Matt Sydal on ...
