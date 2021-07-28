Q2 2021 Results (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) Significant revenue improvement and strong margin performance ZURICH, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Alain Dehaze, Adecco Group CEO, commented: "The second quarter performance was strong with positive momentum throughout, particularly in Permanent Placement. Revenues are now 5 percent below pre-crisis levels on an underlying basis, while the Group's gross profit is now broadly in line with pre-crisis levels. This is well aligned to the Group's drive to deliver sustainable, profitable growth through organic and inorganic actions. Our businesses continued to execute well, with margin improvement supported by mix, pricing and strong productivity. At the same time, the Group ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Q2 2021 ResultsSignificant revenue improvement and strong margin performance ZURICH, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alain Dehaze, Adecco Group CEO, commented: "The second ...
