Alistair Brownlee Amongst Elite Endurance Athletes Planning to Smash Triathlon Iron Distance Time

SYDNEY, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today on 27 January 2021, four of the most successful and ...

Today on 27 January 2021, four of the most successful and decorated Athletes in Olympic and Triathlon history announced an audacious attempt to push the limits of human performance and Smash the current male and female Times for the Iron Distance Triathlon (3.8km Swim/180km Bike/42km Run). MulTimedia News Release for video and images: http://news.medianet.com.au/manaseg/pho3nix-launches-sub7-sub8-project Taking on the landmark sporting challenge in Spring 2022 will be reigning Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee (GB) and half-Iron Distance world record holder Kristian Blummenfelt (NOR), who will be looking to break the current men's record of 7 ...
