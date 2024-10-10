The Sex Lives of College Girls: il teaser fissa la data di uscita della terza stagione della serie di Max (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Max ha diffuso il teaser trailer della terza stagione della serie di successo The Sex Lives of College Girls. Max ha diffuso il teaser trailer della terza stagione di The Sex Lives of College Girls, il prossimo ritorno della serie comica di successo. Questa è l'ultima stagione della star di Mean Girls Reneé Rapp nel ruolo di Leighton, che apparirà solo in una manciata di episodi. L'anno scorso, la Rapp aveva annunciato di aver deciso di lasciare la serie come personaggio regular per concentrarsi sulla sua carriera musicale. La terza stagione di The Sex Lives of College Girls sarà disponibile in streaming a partire dal 21 novembre su Max, seguita da un nuovo episodio settimanale fino al 31 gennaio. Movieplayer.it - The Sex Lives of College Girls: il teaser fissa la data di uscita della terza stagione della serie di Max Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Max ha diffuso iltrailerdi successo The Sexof. Max ha diffuso iltrailerdi The Sexof, il prossimo ritornocomica di successo. Questa è l'ultimastar di MeanReneé Rapp nel ruolo di Leighton, che apparirà solo in una manciata di episodi. L'anno scorso, la Rapp aveva annunciato di aver deciso di lasciare lacome personaggio regular per concentrarsi sulla sua carriera musicale. Ladi The Sexofsarà disponibile in streaming a partire dal 21 novembre su Max, seguita da un nuovo episodio settimanale fino al 31 gennaio.

